Insitu Pacific and Innovaero to develop uncrewed long-range strike concept

InsituPacific (IPL) and Innovaero have entered into a collaboration to develop an integrated solution for long-range strike capabilities using UAS.

The collaborative effort will focus on combining IPL's Integrator, specialising in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), with Innovaero's One-Way Loitering (OWL) munition.

According to Andrew Duggan, MD of IPL, the approach will aim to deliver direct effects in the engagement zone without exposing crews in larger air assets to risk. The concept has been strategically designed for integration with existing Australian Defence Force systems.

The collaborative system will be developed, tested and deployed using IPL's common ground control station (GCS) and INEXA software, enabling operators to command both UAS and OWL munitions through the common GCS.

The development and testing phase for the Integrator/OWL system has been anticipated to extend through 2023, with the announcement following a Memorandum of Agreement established between IPL and Innovaero in July 2021.

'Our collaboration with Insitu Pacific builds on our work with Defence in Australia to develop an Australian loitering-munitions capability and offers an integrated solution for long-range UAS target detection and effective engagement,' said Simon Grosser, CEO of Innovaero Group.