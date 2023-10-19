To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Insitu Pacific and Innovaero to develop uncrewed long-range strike concept

19th October 2023 - 12:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A partnership between ﻿IPL and Innovaero will aim to deliver solutions that offer direct effects in engagement zones without exposing crews in larger air assets to risk. (Photo: IPL)

The system has been designed for integration with existing Australian Defence Force systems, and will be developed, tested and deployed using common ground control station and software.

InsituPacific (IPL) and Innovaero have entered into a collaboration to develop an integrated solution for long-range strike capabilities using UAS.

The collaborative effort will focus on combining IPL's Integrator, specialising in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), with Innovaero's One-Way Loitering (OWL) munition.

According to Andrew Duggan, MD of IPL, the approach will aim to deliver direct effects in the engagement zone without exposing crews in larger air assets to risk. The concept has been strategically designed for integration with existing Australian Defence Force systems.

The collaborative system will be developed, tested and deployed using IPL's common ground control station (GCS) and INEXA software, enabling operators to command both UAS and OWL munitions through the common GCS.

The development and testing phase for the Integrator/OWL system has been anticipated to extend through 2023, with the announcement following a Memorandum of Agreement established between IPL and Innovaero in July 2021.

'Our collaboration with Insitu Pacific builds on our work with Defence in Australia to develop an Australian loitering-munitions capability and offers an integrated solution for long-range UAS target detection and effective engagement,' said Simon Grosser, CEO of Innovaero Group. 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

