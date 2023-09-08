Insight: Is the Watchkeeper UAV providing value for money for the British Army?

Snapshot

Watchkeeper is a tactical UAS manufactured for the British Army by U-TacS, a joint venture between Elbit Systems and Thales. The platform, a heavily modified variant of the Hermes 450, provides an ISTAR capability and was utilised by the UK in Afghanistan.

In 2015, Thales launched the Watchkeeper X, an upgraded variant that Romania is acquiring.

Additional information

How long has Watchkeeper been in service?

The Watchkeeper is based on the Hermes 450 manufactured by Elbit Systems. The final design for the Watchkeeper was unveiled in 2007. The first flight was in April 2008, and the first flight with the I-Master radar occurred later in the year. The system entered service in 2010.

At the Unmanned Warrior event in October 2016, Thales demonstrated the Watchkeeper in a maritime environment for the first time. In 2016 it was found that the 'all-weather' capability of the UAS should no longer be considered applicable following a judgement made by the head of the UK's Defence Safety Authority (DSA), summarising the findings of a Watchkeeper crash at Boscombe Down airfield in November 2015.

What payloads can Watchkeeper carry?

Configuration

Watchkeeper is built to operate in various ground and air conditions and is equipped to support a wide range of military and security missions.

Mobility and Propulsion

A 52hp UAV Engines R802P fuel-injected Wankel engine powers the UAS.

Control and Communication

Watchkeeper can be programmed to conduct fully autonomous missions with the operator changing task mid-flight. It is fitted with Elbit's Magic X-band for ATOL operations, and the air vehicle is equipped with GPS and computer, electrical, avionic and data link redundancy. The electrical and avionics systems have built-in redundancy for increased reliability.

Payloads

The platform has a dual payload configuration. These can be a range of ISTAR sensors or radars. According to the UK MoD, these sensors collect, process and disseminate high-quality imagery intelligence. This can be networked to senior commanders and analysts and streamed to troops on the ground.

Within Watchkeeper's laser subsystem are a separate target marker, designator and rangefinder to identify different assets.

Which countries have ordered Watchkeeper?

Poland

An upgraded variant of the Watchkeeper known as Watchkeeper X was offered to the Polish Armed Forces by Thales in partnership with WB Group and PGZ. First aimed at the Gryf programme in 2015, the platform would be manufactured in Poland if selected.

Following many delays in the programme, shortly before the MSPO event in September 2022, Polish Armament Agency spokesman Lt Col Krzysztof Płatek updated media on the programme, stating a 'shortlist' of bidders had been fixed. During the show itself, Watchkeeper X re-emerged into the running for the Gryf programme, being confirmed as one of these bidders; seven years after it was first announced to be involved in the programme.

Romania

In July 2021, it was reported that Aerostar, a Romanian company, had entered into a collaborative agreement with U-TacS for possible production of the Watchkeeper X in Romania. Nine months later, in March 2022, Romania announced it would increase its defence spending due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As widely reported by Romanian news outlets, a few days later, Elbit Systems offered the Romanian Army the opportunity to manufacture seven Watchkeeper X systems in Romania for an estimated €300 million ($326.66 million). This offer appears to have been negotiated but ultimately accepted.

Reuters reported in December 2022 that Romania had signed a 1.89 billion lei ($410 million) five-year framework agreement with Elbit to procure and produce seven Watchkeeper X systems and the rights for Romanian firms to produce, test and maintain the UAV.

On 21 June 2023, during the Paris Air Show, Elbit Systems announced it had been awarded a $180 million two-year purchase order under the framework agreement to supply the first three Watchkeeper X systems to the Romanian MoD.

UK

In 2005, Thales UK was awarded a $300 million contract for 54 UAVs based upon a substantially modified Hermes 450 platform as part of an effort to replace the inadequate Phoenix UAV artillery location system.

The final design was unveiled in 2007, with the system entering service in 2011. In October 2013, Watchkeeper received certification from the UK Military Aviation Authority.

According to the MoD, the platform was built in the UK and was used successfully in Afghanistan, where it played a crucial protective role for British troops. Today, the platform is operated by the 47th Regiment Royal Artillery, based at Larkhill, Wiltshire.

In 2015, the then Secretary of State for Defence, Michael Fallon, announced an £80 million ($108 million) support contract for Watchkeeper. The MoD remained committed to the troubled project. Despite it missing its full operating capability (FOC), one milestone in November 2017 and, as of mid-2018, five aircraft had reportedly crashed.

In the summer of 2021, personnel from the Royal Artillery's specialist 47th Regiment launched the Watchkeeper to join exercises in Salisbury Plain Training Area. A few months later, in September 2021, the British Army displayed the UAV at DSEI 2021.

In the March 2021 Defence Command Paper, the British Army announced that the Watchkeeper's mid-life extension (MLE) project would be completed by 2027, having gained initial approval in August 2021. The upgrade will replace obsolete components, extending the platform's service life.

Answering a question Parliament on 17 November 2021, defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin MP stated that the whole-life cost of the Watchkeeper is $2.124 billion, a figure that includes the abovementioned mid-life upgrades.

How much does a Watchkeeper cost?

Shephard estimates that the Watchkeeper has a flyaway unit cost of around $20 million. The price is based on figures published by the UK's National Audit Office in 2020, which showed the cost of the manufacturing phase for 54 aircraft would total £927 million ($1.14 billion).

Figures surrounding Romania's purchase of the Watchkeeper X give the platform a much higher unit cost. Several factors can explain this. First, the Watchkeeper X is an improved variant, presumably increasing the UAV's costs versus the base model. Secondly, the deal has a level of domestic participation, technology transfer and through-life support, all of which would cause the price to increase.

