India spells out defence priorities as multiple programmes get green light

3rd January 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

The Extended Range version of the Brahmos air-launched cruise missile is one of the procurements approved as a priority for the Indian Air Force. (Photo: via author)

The Indian Ministry of Defence has approved 24 procurement programmes, including cruise missiles for the air force, light tanks for the army and multi-purpose vessels for the navy.

India is set to release requests for proposals for a raft of defence procurements after the country's Defence Acquisition Council gave Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 projects valued at over $10 billion on 22 December. 

Only three will be tendered globally and the rest indigenously. These could include sniper rifles, small arms and chaff and flare countermeasures for helicopters Rajiv Chib, founder of Insighteon Consulting told Shephard.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), cleared for six acquisitions, 'will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of a new range of missile systems', said the MoD. These include the indigenous air-to-surface ground attack

