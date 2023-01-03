India spells out defence priorities as multiple programmes get green light
India is set to release requests for proposals for a raft of defence procurements after the country's Defence Acquisition Council gave Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 projects valued at over $10 billion on 22 December.
Only three will be tendered globally and the rest indigenously. These could include sniper rifles, small arms and chaff and flare countermeasures for helicopters Rajiv Chib, founder of Insighteon Consulting told Shephard.
The Indian Air Force (IAF), cleared for six acquisitions, 'will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of a new range of missile systems', said the MoD. These include the indigenous air-to-surface ground attack
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Argentina receives the last modernised C-130 Hercules
The modernisation process included upgrading the navigation, communications, alert, surveillance, night vision and CSAR capacities.
-
Pentagon orders 26 TH-73A Thrasher helicopters
The DoD has awarded Leonardo AgustaWestland Philadelphia a $110.5 million firm-fixed-price modification to the previous contract for the US Navy’s Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS).
-
First AW169 helicopter arrives in Austria
The AW169M LUH helicopters will replace Austria's ageing fleet of Alouette III aircraft.
-
Brazil becomes first 4th gen plus jet operator in South America
Brazil became the first South American country to operate a fourth-generation-plus advanced combat jet by inaugurating its first Gripens.
-
Babcock wins French air base ground support equipment contract
Babcock considers France an important market and the newly awarded support contract marks its first step towards supporting the French Armed Forces.