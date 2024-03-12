India launches homegrown fifth-generation fighter programme despite ongoing advanced fighter engine gap

India’s HAL has been trying to iron out details of technology transfers and fighter engine manufacturing with both France and the UK, but a concrete agreement has yet to be reached. (Photo: @ShivAroor on Twitter/X)

New Delhi’s plans for the debut of its first AMCA fighter prototype within four and a half years have been marred by the nation’s ongoing struggle to bridge the technological gap in developing advanced fighter jet engines.