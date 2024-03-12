To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • India launches homegrown fifth-generation fighter programme despite ongoing advanced fighter engine gap

India launches homegrown fifth-generation fighter programme despite ongoing advanced fighter engine gap

12th March 2024 - 12:47 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

India’s HAL has been trying to iron out details of technology transfers and fighter engine manufacturing with both France and the UK, but a concrete agreement has yet to be reached. (Photo: @ShivAroor on Twitter/X)

New Delhi’s plans for the debut of its first AMCA fighter prototype within four and a half years have been marred by the nation’s ongoing struggle to bridge the technological gap in developing advanced fighter jet engines.

India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has finally approved its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter programme. With the commencement of the effort, New Delhi has begun its journey towards self-reliance in defence technology but will continue to face significant challenges in developing powerful advanced fighter engines. 

The INR150 billion (US$1.8 billion) project will see the full-scale design and development, flight testing and certification of the aircraft by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Five prototype jets will be produced, with the first one expected to roll out within four to four

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us