India desperately needs more transport aircraft
The absence of a medium transport aircraft, and its continued use on ageing Ilyushin Il-76s without spares, means that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is struggling to fill airlift capability gaps.
Furthermore, India’s 11 Boeing C-17 Globemaster IIIs are being severely flogged, having to fill multiple roles to a large extent, including disaster management.
Speaking to Shephard, one IAF pilot bemoaned: ‘We should have bought more C-17s’. However, Boeing no longer produces the aircraft.
A decision has been pending for more than six years to replace the Il-76 airlifters too, but replacing their current D-30KP turbofan engines with PS-90A-76 bypass engines could
