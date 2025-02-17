To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • IDEX 2025: Israel’s RT LTA Systems unveils new cellular communication system

IDEX 2025: Israel’s RT LTA Systems unveils new cellular communication system

17th February 2025 - 06:15 GMT | by Shephard News Team in Abu Dhabi

RSS

The SkyStar 330 aerostat can carry a range of payloads including communications. (Photo: RT LTA Systems)

RT has developed the Skystar family of tactical aerostat systems that are capable of carrying payloads up to an altitude of 500m.

Israel’s RT LTA Systems has announced the completion of the integration of a cellular communication system on its SkyStar 330 aerostat platform which included operation “in recent months by one of its local clients”.

Prior to IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi opening on 17 February, the company said it would be unveiling the system at the show.

According to the company, the aerostat system's advantages “include rapid deployment capability, allowing it to be fully set up with communication and data channels established for users within about an hour from arrival on the site”.

Related Articles

RT ups aerostat RF comms capabilities

New SkyStar 330 aerostat launched

ADAS 2016: RT sell Skystar to Asian country

“The aerostat, operating at a height of approximately 500m creates a line-of-sight for dozens of kilometres in the area,” the company noted.

The ground equipment is connected to the aerial payload via fibre-optics within a tethered cable which also provides a power supply to the system, ensuring high availability and continuous operation.

The system is operated by a team of three, and in the next phase, which is already in advanced development stages, it will be operated remotely and autonomously.

RT CEO Rami Shmueli said the integration of the cellular systems occurred over the space of several months and is suitable for a range of military and civilian situations.

“The system is suitable for numerous scenarios, such as to meet an urgent need to open communication channels for search and rescue teams,” Shmueli remarked.

“[It can also be used] for the coverage of extensive areas without infrastructure, post-disaster events where infrastructure is damaged and to augment existing communication systems.”

Shephard's IDEX 2025 coverage is sponsored by Shephard News Subscriptions:

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX 2025 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us