IDEX 2025: Israel’s RT LTA Systems unveils new cellular communication system
Israel’s RT LTA Systems has announced the completion of the integration of a cellular communication system on its SkyStar 330 aerostat platform which included operation “in recent months by one of its local clients”.
Prior to IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi opening on 17 February, the company said it would be unveiling the system at the show.
According to the company, the aerostat system's advantages “include rapid deployment capability, allowing it to be fully set up with communication and data channels established for users within about an hour from arrival on the site”.
“The aerostat, operating at a height of approximately 500m creates a line-of-sight for dozens of kilometres in the area,” the company noted.
The ground equipment is connected to the aerial payload via fibre-optics within a tethered cable which also provides a power supply to the system, ensuring high availability and continuous operation.
The system is operated by a team of three, and in the next phase, which is already in advanced development stages, it will be operated remotely and autonomously.
RT CEO Rami Shmueli said the integration of the cellular systems occurred over the space of several months and is suitable for a range of military and civilian situations.
“The system is suitable for numerous scenarios, such as to meet an urgent need to open communication channels for search and rescue teams,” Shmueli remarked.
“[It can also be used] for the coverage of extensive areas without infrastructure, post-disaster events where infrastructure is damaged and to augment existing communication systems.”
