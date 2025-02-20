IDEX 2025: China attacks the loitering munition market

The popularity and usage of loitering munitions and attack UAVs has expanded over the past few years, with the effectiveness of the capability having been highlighted in the Russo-Ukrainian War and Nagorno-Karabakh.

In line with this, China is displaying various systems at IDEX. COBTec has the Sunflower 200 on display, a loitering munition that appears visually similar to Iran’s Shahed-136, which has seen extensive use in the first of the previously mentioned conflicts.

First displayed at the Armiya-2023 forum in Russia, the drone appears to have gone through various developments since Shephard reported on it at that time.

Since 2023, the drone appears to have lost weight, from a reported 175kg in 2023 to 130kg in 2025, according to the information disseminated at IDEX 2025. Additionally, its maximum speed appears to have been reduced from 220km/h to 200km/h, as has its range from 2,000km to 1,500km.

A brochure obtained at IDEX 2025 showed that loitering munition has a wingspan of 2.67m, a length of 3.2, an endurance of 10 hours and a 40kg payload capacity, which is partly taken by an AI thermal and visible seeker head.

The information also showcased the platform’s ability to take off via an undercarriage device or rocket booster. Gone is the mention that the drone can be launched vertically from a container of eight UAVs, as shown in Russia two years ago.

COBTec is also displaying the H13 ground attack patrol drone, an Israeli Hero-30 style tube-launched loitering munition. It hosts an 800g payload and possesses a cruising speed of 130km/h, a radius of 30km, an endurance of 30 minutes and an MTOW of 3.5kg, matching the weight of the Israeli system.

The CR3A Dark Swarm displayed by Norinco at IDEX 2025. (Photo: author)

For its part, Norinco showcased various attack UAVs, too. Most eye-catching is perhaps the CR3A Dark Swarm UAV system, a coaxial rotor system that features two arms, each fitted with three grenades in droppers. The company also showed the FL60A loitering munition, which appears to be a tube-launched platform that deploys its wing and parallel tail wings once deployed.

Similar in style is the FH-901, which is displayed at IDEX 2025 by China Aerospace Long March International Co. Ltd (ALIT) after being first displayed during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in 2021. Also displayed is the FH-901A, an identical but smaller variant.

These tube-launched loitering munitions are displayed next to the FH-95 and FH-97, which is no coincidence, with it being previously reported that the intention was to equip these large UAVs with the loitering munition.

Air-launched effects augmenting larger UAVs is a growing trend, as exemplified by Turkish Aerospace showcasing the Super Simsek under models of the Anka and Anka-III in Abu Dhabi, too.

Other previously unveiled loitering munitions are also being shown, such as the ASN-301 anti-radiation loitering munition, a delta-wing platform that features a pusher propeller resembling Israel’s Harpy.

China’s showing of various loitering munition and attack UAVs comes at a time when the global loitering munition market is quickly expanding. Shephard’s Defence Insight estimates the market was worth US$817 million in 2022 and grew 123.5% to $1.8 billion in 2024.

The country's offerings no doubt offer a cheaper solution to African and Asian militaries looking to augment their forces with attack drones, as opposed to the relatively more expensive, but still attritable, offerings from Europe and North America.

