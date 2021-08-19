IDEF 2021: 'Turkish DARPA' targets live tests for Kuzgun

IDEF 2021: New naval soft-kill countermeasure displayed for first time
Meteksan's Nazar will be used to protect surface combatants against incoming optically guided threats, with the first ship integration due in 2023.
Turkish defence R&D company TÜBİTAK-SAGE exhibited a new family of guided munitions and new-generation guidance kits at IDEF 2021 on 17-20 August in Istanbul.
The Kuzgun series of guided munitions features a variety of warhead (fragmentation, thermobaric, general-purpose and penetrator), guidance method (INS/GPS or only INS) and seeker (imaging infrared - IIR, millimetre-wave radar or laser) options.
TÜBİTAK-SAGE claims that the modular Kuzgun family is cost-effective and suitable for multiple-attack and high-precision strike missions with minimal collateral damage. It intends to run live-fire tests with Kuzgun before the end of 2021.
Kuzgun-TJ is expected to have a turbojet engine and a range of 135nmi (or 97nmi when fired from an armed UAV), while Kuzgun SS is a free-fall model with a range of 60mni (or 20nmi from an unmanned aircraft).
TÜBİTAK-SAGE has experience in the field of guided munitions — examples include the KGK wing-assisted guidance kit that ‘converts existing unguided 1,000lb MK83 and 500lb MK82 general purpose bombs into long-range, air to ground smart weapons’, it notes on its website.
In other developments, Shephard understands that the first Turkish-made air-to-air missiles (AAM) are about to go on sale. TÜBİTAK-SAGE produces two types: the short-range Bozdoğan and the beyond visual range Gökdoğan missile.
Firing tests of both solid fuel-powered missiles are in progress.
Bozdoğan was designed as a Turkish equivalent to the AIM-9X Sidewinder AAM, with features such as a high-resolution IIR seeker that provides an off-boresight capability. The missile has been successfully test-fired from a Turkish Air Force (TAF) F-16 against target drones.
TÜBİTAK-SAGE created Gökdoğan with active radar homing as an equivalent to the AIM-120C7 AMRAAM.
Both Bozdoğan and Gökdoğan will appear in the TAF inventory within two years.
TÜBİTAK-SAGE is also working on ramjet engine technology for defence applications. A recent official government statement noted that this research is being leveraged into a new long-range AAM called Gökhan, broadly equivalent to the MBDA Meteor AAM.
Armelsan's NUSRAT-1915 represents the Turkish Navy's first domestically developed mine-hunting system, with 88% locally supplied components.
New developments in the Turkish manufacturer's wheeled AFV range place emphasis on ballistic protection and mobility.
Turkish manufacturer's SISS submarine-based sonar system will reduce Turkish Naval Forces' reliance on foreign suppliers, while upgraded YAKAMOS package will equip export corvettes.
FNSS is set to deliver 27 Marine Assault Vehicles to the Turkish Naval Forces by 2022.
Diesel version of Akrep II reportedly developed for export customer.