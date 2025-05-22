To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US military to test new Red Cat unmanned surface vessel in August

22nd May 2025 - 10:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

An artist’s concept of Red Cat’s 7 metre USV (Photo: Red Cat)

Puerto Rico-based firm announces it expansion into the ”fast-growing and urgently needed” maritime unmanned market.

Red Cat, a Puerto Rico-based supplier of drones for military and law-enforcement purposes, has confirmed to Shephard that the US military will test the first unmanned surface vessel (USV) built by the company in August. Currently under development, the new capability will mark Red Cat’s entrance into the maritime uncrewed market.

Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson told Shephard the supplier would build test boats “in about a month” and demonstrated them “pretty extensively” to a DoD-related organisation.

The 7 metre platform will enter production in the third quarter of this year. According to Red Cat, it will feature a modular architecture to support

