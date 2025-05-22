US military to test new Red Cat unmanned surface vessel in August

Red Cat, a Puerto Rico-based supplier of drones for military and law-enforcement purposes, has confirmed to Shephard that the US military will test the first unmanned surface vessel (USV) built by the company in August. Currently under development, the new capability will mark Red Cat’s entrance into the maritime uncrewed market.

Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson told Shephard the supplier would build test boats “in about a month” and demonstrated them “pretty extensively” to a DoD-related organisation.

The 7 metre platform will enter production in the third quarter of this year. According to Red Cat, it will feature a modular architecture to support