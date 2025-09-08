How the MQ-9B's interoperability is driving future market success

The success of the MQ-9B can be largely put down to the promise of cooperation with allied operators, with the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV)’s interoperability being a pivotal factor in securing a further forecasted $19.65 billion in spending internationally. A large proportion of this could come from customers in the maritime domain.

The UK began a procurement programme ten years ago to replace the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) MQ-9A Reaper with the new and improved MQ-9B SkyGuardian. Today, the Royal Air Force (RAF) has 16 of the aircraft on order, which it designates as the Protector RG1, with four of these having been delivered and three more expected by the end of the year.

Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that the Royal Navy may also acquire the aircraft – specifically, a short take-off and landing (STOL) variant – which GA-ASI first confirmed it was developing in 2022.

Related Articles

Insight: How India’s Tri-Service MQ-9B $4 billion deal was awarded

US approves possible $1.96 billion MQ-9B drone sale for Qatar

GA-ASI nets MQ-9B order from Denmark, with Belgium poised for additional buy

For years, the UK has explored the feasibility of operating STOL UAVs from its aircraft carriers. In May 2023, it awarded the GA-ASI a $1.5 million contract to demonstrate the capability. Additionally, the UK launched Project Vixen to explore how it could use carrier-based, larger, fixed-wing UAVs for various tasks.

Based on this, Shephard estimates that the UK has a $1.49 billion requirement for 30 carrier-based STOL UAVs that the MQ-9B STOL could satisfy, especially due to the commonality this would achieve with the RAF’s Protector.

Commonality and cooperation

This forecast procurement programme highlights that intra-service ownership of the same aircraft – or at least a variant of it – and the commonality and cooperation it brings, could dictate future acquisitions. However, these benefits also extend to intra-national ownership of the same platform, which could persuade various nations, whose allies already operate the aircraft, to acquire the MQ-9B in the future.

In its recent $400 million procurement programme for the MQ-9B to help build its surveillance capability in the Arctic and the North Atlantic, Denmark explicitly stated this. The Forsvarsministeriet noted that, upon acquiring the drone, Denmark had “access to common knowledge, standards and, not least, experience from nations that already operate with the same technology”.

This common knowledge of MQ-9B operation is spread across many allied nations, with Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Norway, Qatar and Sweden all observers of the MQ-9B International Cooperative Programme (MICP), a club established by the UK and Belgium which provides the processes and functionality to cooperate across certification, airworthiness, training, sustainment and capability enhancements.

As this MICP and Denmark evidence, for any NATO member or NATO-friendly country, acquiring an MQ-9B results in more than the ownership of a sophisticated medium-altitude long endurance (MALE) fixed-wing UAV. It also potentially grants access to the wealth of common knowledge and experience that other nations have gained from operating the aircraft, and the various interoperability benefits that could aid multi-nation missions and exercises.

Currently committed MQ-9B spending

The power of commonality within and between countries is further evidenced by the largest current MQ-9B customer: India. The country formally contracted a tri-service FMS acquisition of 31 MQ-9Bs in October 2024.

The deal was estimated to be worth $3.99 billion and comprised 15 SeaGuardians for the Indian Navy and eight SkyGuardians each for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, with reports indicating that 21 of the 31 UAVs are to be assembled in India.

Global committed spending on the MQ-9B is estimated to total $9.99 billion, meaning India alone is responsible for 39.9%.

As shown above, Qatar has the next highest spending and is responsible for 19.6% of global committed expenditure on the aircraft, less than half of India’s figure. The Gulf nation announced a nearly $2 billion procurement contract for an estimated eight MQ-9Bs during President Trump’s visit in May 2025.

Canada is the third-highest committed spender on the capability, acquiring 11 MQ-9Bs through its $1.82 billion Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) procurement programme.

Various European nations are also committed to spending on the MQ-9B, as highlighted by the UK’s and Denmark’s above-mentioned procurements. Also notable is Poland, which awarded GA-ASI a $310 million contract in December 2024 for three MQ-9B aircraft and a comprehensive support package. The MoD later confirmed in June 2025 that this was, in fact, the first contract under the nation’s Zefir effort, with further orders for the MQ-9B planned.

Future Middle-Eastern dominance

In addition to the estimated amount already committed to the aircraft, Shephard Defence Insight forecasts a further $19.65 billion could be spent on the MQ-9B in the coming years.

Of this, $12.42 billion (representing 63.2% of the total) is expected to come from the Middle East, a significant increase from the region’s current commitment of just $1.96bn (19.6% of the total), which comes solely through Qatar’s acquisition.

Saudi Arabia is spearheading the region’s dominance in forecasted MQ-9B spending. It has already selected the capability in what GA-ASI president David Alexander described as potentially the biggest international deal in GA-ASI’s history, with Shephard estimating a $9.45 billion procurement programme for 200 aircraft between 2026 and 2035.

Spending from the Middle East is also due to be boosted by the UAE’s once-stalled, now restarted $2.97 billion procurement programme for 18 aircraft.

Potential maritime requirements

In Europe, Shephard forecasts point to a total potential future spend of $5.34 billion on the aircraft, representing an estimated 27.2% of the full figure. Notably, this is much higher than the current 16.0% share committed in the region, equalling $1.60 billion.

Much of this forecasted surge in the share of European spending on the MQ-9B comes from a predicted rise in appetite from naval customers. As shown below, the naval domain accounts for 13% of Europe’s current contracted total spend. In contrast, naval customers are estimated to account for 55% of the $5.82 billion Europe could spend on the UAV in the coming years.

This contrasts with the global figures, with the above chart showing there is only a 2% difference between current and possible future spending on the MQ-9B for naval customers.

Shephard Defence Insight believes the two largest potential European navy customers for the MQ-9B will be the UK, through its above-mentioned requirement for a STOL UAV for its carrier, and Germany.

The latter is forecasted to have a requirement worth $1.28 billion for a land-based UAV for sea reconnaissance as part of its broader Zielplan Marine 2035+, with the German Navy chief VAdm Jan Christian Kaack noting in January 2024 that the force was testing a leased MQ-9B SeaGuardian.

Although smaller in terms of estimated value and quantity of drones, like the UK, the French Navy has also indicated it wishes to field a STOL MALE UAV for carrier-based operations by 2040, with the MQ-9B SeaGuardian or Gray Eagle STOL potential candidates for the forecasted procurement.

Asia’s share of the future forecasted market is far smaller than its share of the currently contracted market, due to India’s mammoth deal already being signed. Despite the region only potentially contributing $1.70 billion (9%) to future forecasted MQ-9B spending, the trend of acquiring drones for maritime missions is evident.

Like France and the UK, South Korea has expressed an interest in STOL UAVs for carrier operations. GA-ASI and Hanwha Aerospace have partnered to test operating STOL UAVs from the Republic of Korea Navy’s vessels. A GA-ASI drone could compete with a naval variant of Korea Aerospace Industries’ loyal wingman UCAV, for the forecasted requirement for 20 aircraft estimated to be worth $437.6 million.

Like Germany, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) also sought a long-endurance UAV capable of conducting intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting (ISRT) in the maritime domain. In December 2024, GA-ASI announced the JMSDF had selected the MQ-9B SeaGuardian for this procurement programme, with Shephard estimating that 23 units could be acquired for $1.2 billion.

Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Protector RG1 [UK]

MQ-9B [Saudi Arabia]

MQ-9B SkyGuardian [Denmark]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

MQ-9B SkyGuardian / SeaGuardian