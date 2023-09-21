Honeywell urges Pratt & Whitney to share F-35 engine data or risk costly maintenance and reduced reliability

Although the Block 4 and Block 5 requirements have not yet been outlined, future F-35 fighters are estimated to need 60-80kW of cooling. (Photo: USAF)

'We're getting into a zone where [the engine and the cooling] are going to be out of phase with each other... which means you're going to have to take the [F-35] jet down twice for overhaul and replacement of systems,' Honeywell official tells Shephard.