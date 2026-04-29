April air forces review: Next-gen platform push ties in with fleet modernisation plans

April has seen some countries outline their intentions for future force make-up, with budgetary constraints and priority shifts highlighting the modernisation of existing fixed-wing and rotary aircraft and investment in the expansion of proven platforms.

With new budgetary plans being disclosed, countries are mapping out the trajectory of defence direction to improve their combat capabilities and futureproof their forces and platforms amidst the changing threat landscape.

Australia disclosed its intention to boost defence spending for air warfare by A$53 billion (US$38 billion) over the next decade, with A$41 billion earmarked as part of its new 2026 defence strategy for crewed air