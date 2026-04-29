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April air forces review: Next-gen platform push ties in with fleet modernisation plans

29th April 2026 - 12:02 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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Australia outlined plans to replace its E-7 Wedgetail fleet in newly unveiled defence strategy plans. (Photo: RAAF)

Countries releasing their spending budgets over the past month have placed an emphasis on advancing next-generation crewed programmes as well as upgrades and expansion plans for air combat and aerial refuelling capabilities.

April has seen some countries outline their intentions for future force make-up, with budgetary constraints and priority shifts highlighting the modernisation of existing fixed-wing and rotary aircraft and investment in the expansion of proven platforms.

With new budgetary plans being disclosed, countries are mapping out the trajectory of defence direction to improve their combat capabilities and futureproof their forces and platforms amidst the changing threat landscape.

Australia disclosed its intention to boost defence spending for air warfare by A$53 billion (US$38 billion) over the next decade, with A$41 billion earmarked as part of its new 2026 defence strategy for crewed air

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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