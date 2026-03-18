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  • Forecast $21.9 billion light attack and trainer opportunities up for grabs as Leonardo lines up M-346

Forecast $21.9 billion light attack and trainer opportunities up for grabs as Leonardo lines up M-346

18th March 2026 - 10:32 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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The M-346 is a contender to replace countries’ ageing trainer aircraft. (Photo: Leonardo)

The M-346 stands as a potential contender for various countries facing impending capability gaps due to ageing trainer aircraft, while it could also be selected as a cost-effective light fighter aircraft.

Shephard has forecast a market opportunity worth US$21.9 billion for light attack and training aircraft, which Leonardo’s M-346 could be well-placed to compete in as demand for the aircraft remains strong, according to the company.

“There’s a lot of updates ongoing with the trainer and light attack aircraft, the M-346, which is doing very well in terms of business,” Roberto Cingolani, CEO at Leonardo, said at the company’s recent Industrial Plan update.

“There’s a plethora of countries who want to have light fighters, because they cannot afford an F-35 or Eurofighter,” Cingolani added. “This is a main pipeline [of opportunity].”

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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