Forecast $21.9 billion light attack and trainer opportunities up for grabs as Leonardo lines up M-346
Shephard has forecast a market opportunity worth US$21.9 billion for light attack and training aircraft, which Leonardo’s M-346 could be well-placed to compete in as demand for the aircraft remains strong, according to the company.
“There’s a lot of updates ongoing with the trainer and light attack aircraft, the M-346, which is doing very well in terms of business,” Roberto Cingolani, CEO at Leonardo, said at the company’s recent Industrial Plan update.
“There’s a plethora of countries who want to have light fighters, because they cannot afford an F-35 or Eurofighter,” Cingolani added. “This is a main pipeline [of opportunity].”
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