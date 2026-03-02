UK MoD awards Leonardo with £1 billion New Medium Helicopter contract
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has finally greenlit the long-awaited New Medium Helicopter contract, awarding Leonardo – the sole bidder – the £1 billion (US$1.35 million) contract for 23 medium-lift helicopters.
The AW149 is the helicopter Leonardo offered the UK MoD to replace the ageing and now retired Puma helicopters. According to the MoD, the new helicopters will also be used to work alongside uncrewed aircraft.
The order could then unlock further international orders for medium-lift helicopters, generating around £15 billion in exports for the next 10 years, the MoD has forecast.
Around 40% of work is to be
More from Air Warfare
First confirmed US one‑way drone strike on Iran sharpens Pentagon UAV expansion
The US is currently escalating its efforts to acquire more than 300,000 low-cost one-way attack drones, with the confirmed use of these platforms against Iran in recent days emphasising their growing use in combat.
UK Royal Navy notes hybrid air wing progress with eyes on Peregrine drone development
The Royal Navy’s Maritime Aviation Transformation (MATX) initiative aims to modernise aviation capabilities to use uncrewed systems where possible, supporting its goal of a hybrid air wing by 2040.
Middle East UAV market underscored by $17bn in unsigned deals
While several UAV programmes remain unawarded in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is forecast to be the biggest spender with its potential MQ-9B and Gambit deals overshadowing others in the region.
February Drone Digest: US manufacturers face the Gauntlet and find success abroad
The US launched the Gauntlet test in February as part of its accelerated attack drone procurement effort while also exploring various naval capabilities that could lead to procurements down the line. Shield AI’s V-Bat, meanwhile, has been stirring up global interest.