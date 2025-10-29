To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Textron firms up potential bid for US Navy Undergraduate trainer contract

Textron firms up potential bid for US Navy Undergraduate trainer contract

29th October 2025 - 14:01 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The Beechcraft M-346N aircraft is a twin-engine, tandem-seat aircraft. (Photo: Textron Aviation Defence)

The company has said it would assemble its Beechcraft M-346N aircraft at its east Wichita campus with significant investment placed to modernise the hub if it wins the contract.

Textron Aviation Defense has announced plans for the assembly of its M-346N aircraft to be the company’s east Wichita campus, if selected for the US Navy (USN) Undergraduate Jet Training contract.

The company anticipates investing more than US$38 million to modernise the 50,000ft manufacturing space of its east Wichita campus.

The training contract for the USN is set to replace its ageing T-45C fleet with a Request for Proposal (RfP) estimated to be published by the end of 2025. In March, the USN removed the landing requirement for the new jet trainer to perform carrier landings.

Shephard Defence Insight

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us