Textron firms up potential bid for US Navy Undergraduate trainer contract
Textron Aviation Defense has announced plans for the assembly of its M-346N aircraft to be the company’s east Wichita campus, if selected for the US Navy (USN) Undergraduate Jet Training contract.
The company anticipates investing more than US$38 million to modernise the 50,000ft2 manufacturing space of its east Wichita campus.
The training contract for the USN is set to replace its ageing T-45C fleet with a Request for Proposal (RfP) estimated to be published by the end of 2025. In March, the USN removed the landing requirement for the new jet trainer to perform carrier landings.
Shephard Defence Insight
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
PGZ and Anduril to work on Polish variant of Barracuda-500M missile
The memorandum of understanding signed also included a wider strategic plan to co-develop autonomous air systems for the Polish Armed Forces.
-
NATO needs to plug its drone gap to meet modern warfare requirements
Despite shared goals, NATO’s counter-uncrewed aerial system efforts remain fragmented, with parallel initiatives lacking a unified doctrine or integrated deployment strategy.
-
Hybrid Air Vehicles secures first defence order for Airlander 10
The undisclosed customer, described as an “innovative defence contractor”, has reserved three Airlander 10 aircraft for military use.