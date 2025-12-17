Leonardo signs contract on Austria’s M-346 aircraft order

Leonardo has signed a contract with Austria to supply 12 M-346 multirole aircraft to the Austrian Air Force to meet the country’s growing need for training aircraft and fill capability gaps in its air force.

The Austrian government announced on 29 November that it had allocated €1.5 billion (US$1.75 billion) for the acquisition of these aircraft, which included training support and simulators and options for 12 additional aircraft.

An undisclosed number of the aircraft ordered by Austria will be supplied in the light fighter configuration under the new M-346 F Block 20, according to Leonardo.

The M-346 F Block 20 will