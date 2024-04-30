Leonardo and Textron pitch M-346N for upcoming US Navy T-45 replacement

A collaboration between Leonardo and Textron could offer a “no-drama” and “low-risk” solution for the US Navy’s (USN) Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) competition to replace the troubled T-45 Goshhawk trainer, company representatives told Shephard in a recent interview.

FY2025 navy budget documents, released last month, alongside an unofficial Request for Proposal (RFP), indicated that the service could start buying replacement jet trainers in 2026. An official RFP could be released at the end of 2024 or early next year.

Leonardo and Textron Aviation Defense have offered the naval version of the M-346 aircraft, dubbed M-346N, the only twin-engine solution