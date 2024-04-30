To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Leonardo and Textron pitch M-346N for upcoming US Navy T-45 replacement

Leonardo and Textron pitch M-346N for upcoming US Navy T-45 replacement

30th April 2024 - 16:01 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The M-346N would receive some minor tweaks and additional capabilities to support at-sea training operations. (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo and Textron’s joint effort to introduce the M-346N aircraft into the US Navy’s training programme has promised to offer a proven efficient training enterprise as the T-45 replacement.

A collaboration between Leonardo and Textron could offer a “no-drama” and “low-risk” solution for the US Navy’s (USN) Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) competition to replace the troubled T-45 Goshhawk trainer, company representatives told Shephard in a recent interview.

FY2025 navy budget documents, released last month, alongside an unofficial Request for Proposal (RFP), indicated that the service could start buying replacement jet trainers in 2026. An official RFP could be released at the end of 2024 or early next year.

Leonardo and Textron Aviation Defense have offered the naval version of the M-346 aircraft, dubbed M-346N, the only twin-engine solution

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us