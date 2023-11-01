To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First Nigerian Air Force T-129 Atak helicopters spotted on X ahead of delivery

1st November 2023 - 14:52 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Nigerian officials visited Turkish defence company TAI to facilitate the speedy delivery of the T129 ATAK helicopters. (Photo: Jakepor21 on X/Twitter)

Social media posts claim to show the Nigerian Air Force's upcoming Turkish Aerospace Industries T129 Atak helicopter ahead of delivery and coincide with Nigerian officials' visit to Turkey.

The first image of two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) T129 Atak helicopters has reportedly been shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with deliveries anticipated to commence ‘in the coming weeks’. 

One of the helicopters’ serial number appears to be NAF500, with the other one in the background hardly visible in the image, shared by X user @Jackepor21. 

Nigeria and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) announced the deal for six T129 attack helicopters during the Farnborough Air Show in 2022.

The sighting of the image comes around the same time when the NAF announced on its official Facebook account that

