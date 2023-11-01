First Nigerian Air Force T-129 Atak helicopters spotted on X ahead of delivery

The first image of two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) T129 Atak helicopters has reportedly been shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with deliveries anticipated to commence ‘in the coming weeks’.

One of the helicopters’ serial number appears to be NAF500, with the other one in the background hardly visible in the image, shared by X user @Jackepor21.

Nigeria and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) announced the deal for six T129 attack helicopters during the Farnborough Air Show in 2022.

The sighting of the image comes around the same time when the NAF announced on its official Facebook account that