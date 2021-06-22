To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Lockheed Martin to integrate new weapons into F-35

22nd June 2021 - 18:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Is SPEAR 3 one of the 'unique weapons capabilities' Lockheed Martin will integrated on F-35A and F-35B aircraft? (Photo: MBDA)

Three ‘unique weapons capabilities’ will be installed on F-35A and F-35B aircraft, says NAVAIR.

Lockheed Martin on 21 June obtained a $472.47 million contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for completion in March 2026.

‘This modification adds scope to further develop and integrate three unique weapons capabilities through system functional review to development test complete on the F-35A and F-35B aircraft for the governments of the United Kingdom and Italy,’ the DoD announced. 

Lockheed Martin UK sites will perform 50% of the work, with the remainder taking place at locations in the US.

The DoD gave no further information about which weapons are covered by the latest modification, but its description of ‘unique weapons capabilities’ could include reference to the MBDA Selective Precision Effects At Range (SPEAR) 3 missile.

The UK MoD in January 2021 selected SPEAR 3 to arm its  F-35B STOVL aircraft carried aboard the UK RN’s Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users