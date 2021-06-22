Lockheed Martin to integrate new weapons into F-35

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Lockheed Martin on 21 June obtained a $472.47 million contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for completion in March 2026.
‘This modification adds scope to further develop and integrate three unique weapons capabilities through system functional review to development test complete on the F-35A and F-35B aircraft for the governments of the United Kingdom and Italy,’ the DoD announced.
Lockheed Martin UK sites will perform 50% of the work, with the remainder taking place at locations in the US.
The DoD gave no further information about which weapons are covered by the latest modification, but its description of ‘unique weapons capabilities’ could include reference to the MBDA Selective Precision Effects At Range (SPEAR) 3 missile.
The UK MoD in January 2021 selected SPEAR 3 to arm its F-35B STOVL aircraft carried aboard the UK RN’s Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.
