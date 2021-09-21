Fielding of the StormBreaker precision weapon continues apace (video)

Currently fielded on the F-15E, the StormBreaker precision weapon is now set for integration on the F/A-18 and the F-35.

StormBreaker is an advanced air-to-ground, precision smart weapon, which provides users with an all-weather capability from standoff ranges, with the ability to see through obscurants like fog, sand and dust.

Alison Howlett, senior programme director for the StormBreaker precision weapon at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, provides an update on the capabilities and fielding of the StormBreaker munition.