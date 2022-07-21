To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • How TCTS II allows pilots to train like they fight (Studio)

How TCTS II allows pilots to train like they fight (Studio)

21st July 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Studio in Farnborough

RSS
Tactical Combat Training System (TCTS) Increment II enables live participants to "train like you fight" in highly contested, highly congested air combat situations.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

Phil Jasper,​ President of Mission Systems at Collins Aerospace​, speak to Shephard Studio at FIA22 about the promise of the Tactical Combat Training System II​, the benefits to current customers and prospects for future growth.​

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Raytheon Technologies at FIA 2022

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us