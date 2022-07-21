To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon Technologies makes its Farnborough debut (Studio)

21st July 2022 - 20:57 GMT | by Studio in Farnborough

Raytheon Technologies demonstrates its technology and capabilities for customers and industry leaders at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

Jeff Shockey, Senior VP of Global Government Relations at Raytheon Technologies, talks to Shephard Studio about the company's debut at Farnborough, the strength of the four businesses and what they now offer to aerospace and defence customers.

