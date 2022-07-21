How C-UAS technologies are evolving to meet the threat (Studio)
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies
Tom Laliberty, President of Land Warfare & Air Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, speaks to Shephard Studio at FIA22 about the evolving UAS threat and how the company's solutions protect customers.
More from Land Warfare
-
Providing intelligent space capabilities (Studio)
Space technologies – used for missile warning, intelligence, weather information, earth observation, human space flight and beyond – are essential for global commerce, scientific discovery and global security.
-
What's in store for StormBreaker? (Studio)
StormBreaker is an advanced air-to-ground, precision smart weapon, which provides users with an all-weather capability from standoff ranges.
-
Enabling the vision of JADC2 and multidomain operations (Studio)
Raytheon Technologies outlines its JADC2 vision at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.
-
Delivering the future of air dominance (Studio)
Raytheon Technologies is highlighting its air dominance capabilities at the Farnborough International Airshow.
-
Proving counter-UAS effectiveness against enemy drones (Studio)
Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are a growing threat for the US and its allies, with adversaries acquiring the low-cost platforms in high volumes and deploying them in a range of roles.