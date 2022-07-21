To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How C-UAS technologies are evolving to meet the threat (Studio)

21st July 2022 - 06:00 GMT | by Studio in Farnborough

When you need to defend against drones, one size does not fit all. Raytheon Technologies' portfolio of sensors and effectors, networked into a command-and-control system, covers the complete counter-UAS mission.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

Tom Laliberty,​ President of Land Warfare & Air Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, speaks to Shephard Studio at FIA22 about the evolving UAS threat and how the company's solutions protect customers.

