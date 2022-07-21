To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Harnessing the power of laser energy to shoot drones out of the sky (Studio)

Harnessing the power of laser energy to shoot drones out of the sky (Studio)

21st July 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Studio in Farnborough

RSS
Raytheon Technologies' High-Energy Laser system acquires, tracks, targets and defeats mortars and large drones in complex swarming scenarios.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

Annabel Flores,​ President of Electronic Warfare Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, speaks to Shephard Studio at FIA22 about the company's High Energy Laser System and the spectrum of threats it can counter.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Raytheon Technologies at FIA 2022

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us