Harnessing the power of laser energy to shoot drones out of the sky (Studio)
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies
Annabel Flores, President of Electronic Warfare Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, speaks to Shephard Studio at FIA22 about the company's High Energy Laser System and the spectrum of threats it can counter.
More from Raytheon Technologies at FIA 2022
Why the threat environment is driving the need for a connected battlespace (Studio)
Multi-domain operations and a connected battlespace will help militaries make better decisions faster.
How TCTS II allows pilots to train like they fight (Studio)
Tactical Combat Training System (TCTS) Increment II enables live participants to "train like you fight" in highly contested, highly congested air combat situations.
Providing intelligent space capabilities (Studio)
Space technologies – used for missile warning, intelligence, weather information, earth observation, human space flight and beyond – are essential for global commerce, scientific discovery and global security.
What's in store for StormBreaker? (Studio)
StormBreaker is an advanced air-to-ground, precision smart weapon, which provides users with an all-weather capability from standoff ranges.
Enabling the vision of JADC2 and multidomain operations (Studio)
Raytheon Technologies outlines its JADC2 vision at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.