To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Why the threat environment is driving the need for a connected battlespace (Studio)

21st July 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Studio in Farnborough

RSS
Multi-domain operations and a connected battlespace will help militaries make better decisions faster.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

Elaine Bitonti, VP of JADC2 Demonstration and Experimentation for Collins Aerospace, explains to Shephard Studio how Collins is bringing the connected battlespace to life.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Raytheon Technologies at FIA 2022

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us