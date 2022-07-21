Why the threat environment is driving the need for a connected battlespace (Studio)
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies
Elaine Bitonti, VP of JADC2 Demonstration and Experimentation for Collins Aerospace, explains to Shephard Studio how Collins is bringing the connected battlespace to life.
