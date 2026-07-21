US Navy to start the next phase of E-2D Block II modernisation in FY2028
The US Navy (USN) is outlining the coming steps of the E-2D Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft upgrading process and intends to award Northrop Grumman a contract to procure, store, assemble and install Block II retrofit kits in FY2028.
According to a special notice published by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), the service plans to issue a five-year, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) agreement, covering products and services required “to rapidly integrate and field aircraft, simulator, trainer, and/or ground support equipment modifications”.
Although the document has not disclosed technical details of the modifications to be conducted in the next phase,
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
FIA 2026: Honeywell Aerospace targets expansion following June spin-off
Honeywell Aerospace charted its growth strategy as a standalone company, with CEO Jim Currier pointing to record defence budgets and a $19 billion backlog as drivers of expansion.
-
FIA 2026: Malloy eyes NATO expansion and Australia for T-150 as it scales up technology
BAE Systems’ Malloy Aeronautics is seeking to expand the international customer base for its T-150 heavy-lift UAV, with NATO users beginning to adopt the platform and Australia identified as a key prospective market.
-
FIA 2026: Tekever targets British Army’s Project Nyx with hydraulic-powered AR6 drone
As Tekever positions its newly revealed UK-sovereign, autonomous heavy-lift drone family for the British Army's Project Nyx, the company is also eyeing an international future for the capability.
-
FIA 2026: Boeing pitches Ghost Bat as mature answer to growing CCA demand
Boeing said demand for collaborative combat aircraft could outstrip what any single supplier can provide, as BAE Systems and Anduril unveiled new platforms at Farnborough International Airshow 2026.