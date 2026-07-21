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US Navy to start the next phase of E-2D Block II modernisation in FY2028

21st July 2026 - 10:06 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye prepares to depart the USS Harry S. Truman flight deck. (Photo: US Navy)

NAVAIR plans to award a five-year retrofit contract to a broader transition of the carrier-based airborne early warning fleet to the AHE configuration.

The US Navy (USN) is outlining the coming steps of the E-2D Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft upgrading process and intends to award Northrop Grumman a contract to procure, store, assemble and install Block II retrofit kits in FY2028.

According to a special notice published by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), the service plans to issue a five-year, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) agreement, covering products and services required “to rapidly integrate and field aircraft, simulator, trainer, and/or ground support equipment modifications”.

Although the document has not disclosed technical details of the modifications to be conducted in the next phase,

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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