FIA 2024: Looking to sixth-generation fighters and the New Medium Helicopter programme

This year’s Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) mostly promises incremental movement in defence rather than any big announcements.

There is likely, however, to be potential movement on the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) as well as the opportunity for competing companies to push their offerings for the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) requirement.

All of this will be set to the sounds of two of Boeing’s latest generation F-15 fighter aircraft putting on one of their first large show performances.

The big players look to New Medium Helicopter

NMH is the big-ticket item of British military medium-term procurement