To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

The future is here: Sixth-gen air dominance

16th December 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Featured Video

RSS
How RTX is equipping the military airspace – for today’s fleet and tomorrow’s fight.

Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by RTX

In military aviation, a new age is dawning. Across RTX, engineers work with other experts – including former pilots and aircrew – to deliver the technologies that will define the next generation of air dominance.

Featured Video

Author

Featured Video

Video News content provided by the aerospace and defence industry, putting a spotlight on emerging …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Industry Spotlights

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us