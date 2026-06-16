Eurosatory 2026: First public flight of Teledyne FLIR Black Recon reconnaissance system

On the first morning of Eurosatory 2026, Teledyne FLIR conducted the Black Recon uncrewed aerial vehicle’s (UAV) first public flight. The flight marked a milestone for the aircraft, which has been maturing for several years, having been unveiled at DSEI 2023 and with more details given to Shephard at Eurosatory two years ago.

The UAV is larger and heavier than the company’s well-known Black Hornet, although even in its heaviest configuration it weighs just 550g. Fitted with five cameras comprising a mixture of high-resolution colour and thermal imaging sensors, it is primarily outfitted for intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance (ISR) missions. However, the platform can also carry 100g worth of additional payloads, such as SIGINT, CRN and lethal options, according to the company.

The system was displayed at this year’s Eurosatory within its launch container, measuring 68 × 65 × 45 cm. As shown during the demonstration, this container gives the drone autonomous take-off and landing (ATOL) capability, enabling it to autonomously launch, catch and stow up to three Black Recon aircraft. The system also allows simultaneous operation of multiple UAVs, enabling coordinated coverage of multiple areas or an automated relieve-and-replace capability that maintains continuous ISR coverage.

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The container has been designed for installation in military vehicles, such as the CV90, and meets MIL-STD-810H environmental standards. Additionally, the container can be used from static locations, opening it up for use by border guard forces, for defending military bases and for some civil applications, such as first responder operations.

When asked by Shephard about customers interested in the system, Joe Ailinger Jr, director of public relations, stated that several European customers were testing the UAV but reiterated that the company’s first priority was to continue maturing the technology before more actively marketing the drone, eyeing orders in 2027.

Market implications

The micro-UAV market the Black Recon will be looking to break into is worth an estimated US$3.17 billion, according to Shephard’s Defence Insight, with the highest-spending countries by far being the US and Ukraine, forecast to spend a combined $2.24 billion.

The US is already a user of Teledyne FLIR’s Black Hornet system, acquiring it through the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) programme and other avenues. Due to interoperability between that system and Black Recon, which use the same controller and training systems, the US could also prove a viable market for the larger aircraft.

However, as stated at Eurosatory, European customers are currently testing the system. The Black Recon was designed and manufactured in Norway and could therefore appeal to the Norwegian Armed Forces, which are forecast to spend $86.55 million on these types of drones.

More specifically, in October 2025, the Nordic nations of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden launched two joint procurements, one of which was the acquisition of micro-sized drones within the framework of the partnership with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. Defence Insight estimated that Norway’s section of this wider effort could be worth $26.8 million.

Due to the Black Recon being manufactured in Norway, Teledyne’s comments at Eurosatory and the fact that Norway, like the US, has acquired the Black Hornet in the past (a first batch in 2020 and a second batch in 2022), Defence Insight believes this requirement could be satisfied by the Black Recon.

Indeed, the entire joint Nordic procurement of micro-UAVs under the wider agreement is estimated at $100.90 million, which could prove profitable for Teledyne if it is involved in this effort. This initiative, and others like it, show that Nordic nations are committed to micro-UAV capabilities, putting them among the highest-spending nations for this subcategory of military UAV.

Two months after this Nordic joint procurement was announced, a spokesperson for the Icelandic government stated that the country was closely watching Nordic cooperation on drones and faced no formal barriers to joining if it chose to do so. Based on this, Defence Insight forecasts that Iceland could acquire micro-drones alongside the Nordic nations under a $1.79 million contract.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Nordic Micro-UAV [Norway]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Black Recon

Black Hornet 4

Black Hornet 3