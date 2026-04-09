France earmarks further $11.6 billion for missiles and drones amid rearmament push

France has announced plans to spend upwards of €10.5 billion (US$11.6 billion) to boost its stockpiles of drones and missiles, a move motivated by observation of the ongoing Ukrainian and Middle Eastern conflicts and to protect against growing Russian threat.

Presented to the Council of Ministers on 8 April, the targeted spend forms part of an additional total of €36 billion in proposed funding – an update to the original €413 billion provision already allocated to the Military Programme Law (LPM) to accelerate the country’s rearmament until 2030.

First announced by President Macron in January 2026, the increased spending would boost