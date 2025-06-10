Embraer eyes industrial partnerships as it maintains “strong” European C-390 momentum
Embraer Defence and Security CEO Bosco da Costa Junior has said the company has been experiencing “special momentum” with demand for the C-390 Millennium ahead of the Paris Airshow.
The company has made a concerted effort over the last few years to expand the C-390’s mission portfolio, as the aircraft is selected and bought by more customers. Recent customers include Slovakia and Sweden, with deliveries made to the Hungarian Air Force in 2024.
Speaking to Shephard about its ongoing European campaigns, da Costa emphasised that the company was “open to do business”, positioning itself as a partner to serve both European and
