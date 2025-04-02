Sweden commits to acquire four C-390 Millennium aircraft
Sweden has officially committed to acquire four C-390 Millennium aircraft, announced during the LAAD Defence and Security show on 1 April.
The Scandinavian country will join the existing joint contract between Austria and the Netherlands, who split their acquisition of C-390 aircraft in July 2024, when both committed to buy nine aircraft – five for the Royal Netherlands Air Force and four for the Austrian Air Force.
While final negotiations between Embraer and Sweden on the exact delivery dates are “ongoing”, the procurement will be implemented by the Netherlands. The four aircraft will be based in Sweden and will
