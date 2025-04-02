To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sweden commits to acquire four C-390 Millennium aircraft

2nd April 2025 - 08:04 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London



Decisions over the delivery timeline for the four aircraft are “ongoing” according to Embraer (Photo: Embraer)

The acquisition of four C-390 aircraft follows the country’s signing of an MoU in 2023 and formal selection in 2024. It will join the existing contract held by the Netherlands and Austria.

Sweden has officially committed to acquire four C-390 Millennium aircraft, announced during the LAAD Defence and Security show on 1 April.

The Scandinavian country will join the existing joint contract between Austria and the Netherlands, who split their acquisition of C-390 aircraft in July 2024, when both committed to buy nine aircraft – five for the Royal Netherlands Air Force and four for the Austrian Air Force.

While final negotiations between Embraer and Sweden on the exact delivery dates are “ongoing”, the procurement will be implemented by the Netherlands. The four aircraft will be based in Sweden and will

