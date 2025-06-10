Embraer evaluates new mission sets for C-390 with ISR study to finish by 2026
Embraer will conclude its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) study on the C-390 Millennium by the end of 2026, with a view to securing a launch customer “as fast as possible”, Bosco da Costa Junior, CEO of Embraer Defence and Security, has told Shephard.
The company signed an agreement with the Brazilian Air Force in December 2024 to study expanding the C-390 Millennium’s capabilities for ISR missions, with a focus on maritime patrol.
The Portuguese Air Force officially joined the study in April 2025 where efforts had already found ongoing modular solutions to integrate new systems, sensors and workstations in the
