Portugal joins Embraer and Brazil on C-390 ISR capabilities study
The Portuguese Air Force has announced its intention to work with Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force to study expanding the C-390 Millennium aircraft’s capabilities to carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.
The announcement, which came on day one of the LAAD Defence and Security exhibition, showcased a concept of the C-390 with roll-on/roll-off ISR systems.
While still under development, the solution would, Embraer said, “allow the KC-390 to perform ISR missions while maintaining all its multi-mission capabilities”.
Embraer first announced that it would work with the Brazilian Air Force on studying ISR capabilities for the C-390 in
