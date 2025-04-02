To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Portugal joins Embraer and Brazil on C-390 ISR capabilities study

2nd April 2025 - 15:46 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

A concept image of the ISR roll-on/roll-off ISR mission system under development. (Image: Embraer)

The ongoing study was first announced by Embraer in late 2024 with the Brazilian Air Force, with this latest addition announced during the LAAD defence and security exhibition.

The Portuguese Air Force has announced its intention to work with Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force to study expanding the C-390 Millennium aircraft’s capabilities to carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The announcement, which came on day one of the LAAD Defence and Security exhibition, showcased a concept of the C-390 with roll-on/roll-off ISR systems.

While still under development, the solution would, Embraer said, “allow the KC-390 to perform ISR missions while maintaining all its multi-mission capabilities”.

Embraer first announced that it would work with the Brazilian Air Force on studying ISR capabilities for the C-390 in

