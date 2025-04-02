Portugal joins Embraer and Brazil on C-390 ISR capabilities study

The Portuguese Air Force has announced its intention to work with Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force to study expanding the C-390 Millennium aircraft’s capabilities to carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The announcement, which came on day one of the LAAD Defence and Security exhibition, showcased a concept of the C-390 with roll-on/roll-off ISR systems.

While still under development, the solution would, Embraer said, “allow the KC-390 to perform ISR missions while maintaining all its multi-mission capabilities”.

Embraer first announced that it would work with the Brazilian Air Force on studying ISR capabilities for the C-390 in