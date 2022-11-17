Elbit to supply self-protection systems for Asia-Pacific helicopter fleets

Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract valued around $200 million to supply electronic warfare and infrared technologies to protect military helicopter fleets for a customer in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be implemented over four years.

Elbit will supply self-protection suites comprised of the Passive Airborne Warning System (PAWS) and Mini-MUSIC direct IR countermeasures (DIRCM). These are designed to protect against shoulder-fired heat-seeking missiles and will be installed aboard attack and utility helicopters for the customer.

MUSIC-family DIRCM systems have been selected by numerous air arms worldwide, including the UAE and NATO for A330 MRTT tankers.