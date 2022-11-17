Elbit to supply self-protection systems for Asia-Pacific helicopter fleets
Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract valued around $200 million to supply electronic warfare and infrared technologies to protect military helicopter fleets for a customer in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be implemented over four years.
Elbit will supply self-protection suites comprised of the Passive Airborne Warning System (PAWS) and Mini-MUSIC direct IR countermeasures (DIRCM). These are designed to protect against shoulder-fired heat-seeking missiles and will be installed aboard attack and utility helicopters for the customer.
MUSIC-family DIRCM systems have been selected by numerous air arms worldwide, including the UAE and NATO for A330 MRTT tankers.
More from Air Warfare
-
German Armed Forces receives second Airbus A350-900
Lufthansa Technik has delivered a second A350 aircraft for long-distance government VIP transport to the German Armed Forces.
-
Norway signs for AMRAAM-D missiles to equip F-35 fleet
Norway has signed a $500 million dollar agreement for procurement of Raytheon AMRAAM-D missiles to equip its F-35 fighter jet fleet.
-
Australian Integrator UAVs maximise local content
Integrator UAVs for the Australian Army are using localised components as much as possible, and this includes their engines made in Perth.
-
Royal Netherlands Air Force receives last CH-47F helicopter
Boeing has completed its commitment to update the Royal Netherlands Air Force's CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter fleet.
-
Turkish F-16 endeavours impaired by Democrats' US Senate control
The Turkish president was confident a Republican-controlled Senate would deliver the country's coveted F-16 deal. With a Democratic Senate confirmed after mid-term elections, Ankara's position to up its fighter jet game seems as doubtful as ever.
-
BAE Systems tests APKWS guided rocket kit with new warhead option
BAE Systems has conducted firing tests using its APKWS guidance kit for rockets fitted with high-explosive anti-tank/anti-personnel anti-materiel (HEAT/APAM) warheads, offering improved armour penetration.