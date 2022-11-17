To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Elbit to supply self-protection systems for Asia-Pacific helicopter fleets

17th November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Elbit's Mini-MUSIC weighs 19kg and can be installed in dual- or single-turret configuration on helicopters and turboprop transport aircraft. (Image: Elbit)

Elbit will supply passive and active IR countermeasures for installation on attack and utility helicopters operated by an undisclosed customer in Asia-Pacific.

Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract valued around $200 million to supply electronic warfare and infrared technologies to protect military helicopter fleets for a customer in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be implemented over four years.

Elbit will supply self-protection suites comprised of the Passive Airborne Warning System (PAWS) and Mini-MUSIC direct IR countermeasures (DIRCM). These are designed to protect against shoulder-fired heat-seeking missiles and will be installed aboard attack and utility helicopters for the customer.

MUSIC-family DIRCM systems have been selected by numerous air arms worldwide, including the UAE and NATO for A330 MRTT tankers.

