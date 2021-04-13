J-MUSIC extends to ninth NATO MRTT aircraft

Pilots from the NATO Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport fleet inspect an Elbit Systems J-MUSIC DIRCM turret. (Photo: NSPA)

Israeli-made missile protection system will be installed on the latest Airbus A330 tanker/transport aircraft ordered by NATO.

The ninth NATO-owned Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft will be equipped with the J- MUSIC Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) missile-protection system from Elbit Systems, the Israeli company announced on 13 April.

Elbit will supplement J-MUSIC on the latest A330 MRTT with its Passive Airborne Warning System infrared missile detection and warning system.

The ninth aircraft was ordered in September 2020. Elbit was awarded the original contract in December 2017 to provide J-MUSIC to the NATO MRTT fleet.

J-MUSIC is designed on an open architecture to include a laser generator and laser turret, a Missile Approach Warning System and a system processor.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, J-MUSIC can be installed aboard aircraft in either a single-, dual- or multi-turret configuration, depending on the size of the aircraft and the level of protection required by the customer.

