Emirati A330 MRTTs to feature Israeli self-protection kit

J-MUSIC DIRCM unit. (Photo: Elbit)

In another sign of tighter UAE-Israel defence relations, UAEAF multirole tanker aircraft will be equipped with J-MUSIC and PAWS.

Elbit Systems Emirates has received a $53 million contract from the UAE Air Force (UAEAF) to supply directional IR countermeasure and airborne EW self-protection systems.

A multi-turret configuration of the J-MUSIC self-protection system plus the Elbit IR-based Passive Airborne Warning System (PAWS) will be installed aboard A330 Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft.

‘The contract will be performed over a five-year period,’ Elbit announced on 3 January.

The formation of Elbit Systems Emirates was officially announced in November 2021 during the Dubai Air Show, as Israel-based Elbit seeks to expand into the UAE market.

Three A330 MRTTs are already in service with the UAEAF and two more are on order from Airbus.