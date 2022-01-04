Emirati A330 MRTTs to feature Israeli self-protection kit

DARPA orders support for JADC2 enabling programme
Peraton is supporting the MINC programme, which would help to enable JADC2.
Elbit Systems Emirates has received a $53 million contract from the UAE Air Force (UAEAF) to supply directional IR countermeasure and airborne EW self-protection systems.
A multi-turret configuration of the J-MUSIC self-protection system plus the Elbit IR-based Passive Airborne Warning System (PAWS) will be installed aboard A330 Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft.
‘The contract will be performed over a five-year period,’ Elbit announced on 3 January.
The formation of Elbit Systems Emirates was officially announced in November 2021 during the Dubai Air Show, as Israel-based Elbit seeks to expand into the UAE market.
Three A330 MRTTs are already in service with the UAEAF and two more are on order from Airbus.
Leonardo takes a step towards implementing its plan to become a European leader in defence electronics.
Work under the Extreme Radio Frequency Bandwidths programme aims to deliver the USAF an asymmetric advantage in A2/AD environments.
USAF Airborne High Frequency Radio modernisation programme is set to move to the rapid fielding phase.
Demonstration by Honeywell, Hughes and SES Satellites showed compatibility of JetWave MCX terminal with various Ka-band network capabilities.
Video system for Israeli APC includes multiple displays for 360° situational awareness.