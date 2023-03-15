Elbit awarded contracts to refit Romanian helicopters, jet trainers

Elbit Systems has been awarded four contracts to supply Romania with aircraft upgrades and EW suites, EO/IR payloads and night vision systems for IAR 330 Puma helicopters.

Elbit will integrate its Spectro XR EO payload onto Romanian Navy IAR 330s following a previous upgrade of the the aircraft. Work will be performed over the coming year. Spectro XR is designed for day and night extended-range all-weather surveillance and provides target scanning capabilities for situational awareness.

Under the second contract, Elbit is supplying an EW suite comprising a radar warning receiver, laser warner, IR missile warner and countermeasure dispenser to a Romanian partner for integration on board six Pumas with an option for six more. This is a follow-on order to EW suite installation work on other Romanan platforms and will be delivered over three years.

The third contract involves fitting helmet display systems, Spectro XR and a mission package including smart displays, digital maps and reconnaissance systems plus BrightNite night vision systems on Romanian Air Force IAR 330 SAR helicopters.

Shephard Defence Insight lists 57 Puma helicopters as being in service with Romanian forces.

Finally, Elbit will supply live training embedded virtual avionics, monitors, overhead display, navigation and weapons activation systems to Avioane Craiova which is upgrading the Romanian Air Force's IAR 99 advanced trainer aircraft.

The upgrade will support transition of Romanian pilots to fighter aircraft including F-16s and will be carried out over a period of four years.

Elbit also recently received a contract to supply weapon systems for Romania's Piranha V armoured vehicle programme.