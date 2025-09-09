DSEI 2025: MGI Engineering launches new deep strike OWE TigerShark
UK SME MGI Engineering has officially launched its TigerShark OWE at DSEI 2025.
A long-range platform following on from SkyShark, TigerShark is an all-composite, ground-launched one-way effector (OWE) designed for autonomous deep strike missions with modular payload options, able to operate in GPS-denied environments.
According to MGI Engineering, the OWE has a maximum range of up to 900km with a 300kg payload, and has estimates of subsonic 750kmh speed.
With an emphasis on a Formula 1-style technological approach, an all-UK supply chain, and a former F1 technical director at the helm, MGI Engineering’s TigerShark has benefitted from the pace of development used in the automotive industry.
A closer look at TigerShark
Mike Gascoyne, CEO and founder at MGI Engineering, divulged further details about the new platform at DSEI to Shephard.
Developed over the last six months, the first batch of prototype TigerShark OWEs are currently in production, Gascoyne confirmed. Flight tests for the OWE are planned next month in the UK and abroad with a full test programme scheduled.
“We’re looking at production from potentially the end of this year [2025] to early next year,” the CEO added. “If the right customers are available, we’re able to scale. We’re scaling up to produce 20 to 50 a month in-house but see the requirement for this as much larger.”
According to Gascoyne, MGI Engineering currently has an estimated production capacity of up to 200 TigerShark OWEs a month, amounting to roughly 2,500-3,000 a year – all of which could be scaled in line with customer demand. The company also has plans to work with in-country partners to allow them to produce TigerShark, as per demand.
“[TigerShark] is reacting to user requirements,” he added. “So what we’ll be testing in TigerShark at the end of this year [noting its current avionics], it will not be in a production version in three months’ time.”
As with SkyShark, TigerShark will be available with two engine variants: a gas-propelled turbine engine and an electric-powered version. Gascoyne said the company is also working on a single-engine variant of TigerShark for early 2026.
Demand from the top
With its eyes on the UK market as a sovereign OWE platform with a UK supply chain, Gascoyne said TigerShark is positioned as low-cost drone, designed for mass – from co-ordinated saturation, swarm or decoy tactics.
Commenting on its relationship with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), amid the push from UK government to back British SMEs with defence contracts, Gascoyne said: “It’s moving forwards. The desire at the top end is undoubtedly there.”
For exports, the CEO added: “We see a very big market. Europe, for NATO, especially the Scandinavian countries, the Baltics. There’s a clear requirement”.
In September 2024, the UK MoD published a notice on Project Brakestop, which stated its intent to look for an OWE heavy platform which could deliver a 200-300kg payload over a target range of 600km.
