DSEI 2025: MBDA reveals finalised FC/ASW low-observable missile design as programme advances

MBDA has revealed the finalised shape and model of its TP15 ultra-low observable cruise missile at DSEI 2025 as the Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) programme successfully concluded its assessment phase.

Responding to the need to develop the next generation of deep strike capabilities, the FC/ASW programme was first launched in 2017. As noted on Shephard Defence Insight, the TP15 is designed to engage both land and maritime targets, emphasising stealth to penetrate advanced air defence systems.

It concluded its concept phase in 2022 and since then successful trials have been completed on prototype missiles, including extensive radio-frequency (RF) signature testing and trials of their advanced seekers, warheads and fuzing systems.

Described as “one programme, two missiles” – the TP15 and the RJ10 (Ramjet 10) – the FC/ASW programme will see both the high-speed supersonic and low observable long-range precision cruise missiles delivered to customers. Both missiles are designed to be multi-platform, launched from surface or air platforms, with a route towards ground-launched capabilities planned in the future.

Building on announcements made in November 2024 that the first low-observable prototype had gone through testing, the real shape of the low-observable cruise missile was unveiled to reflect the “maturity of the programme”, the MBDA spokesperson added.

No further comment was made on when the missiles would formally enter the development and manufacturing phase other than MBDA stating the programme was progressing to timeline. The date for both missiles to enter service remains targeted for the early 2030s.

In July 2025, the UK and France signed the Lancaster House 2.0 agreement which entailed a commitment between the two countries to launch the development phase of the FC/ASW programme.

Both the supersonic and subsonic missiles are designed to be interoperable “with each other and other missile systems”, the spokesperson explained. “At the subsystem and technology level, there is some commonality between both systems”, they said, referring to them as a “complementary pair of missiles”.

Future air launch platform examples for both the supersonic and subsonic variant include the Eurofighter Typhoon and the Rafale fighter jet.

Efforts to see Italy join the FC/ASW programme alongside the UK and France were also “progressing at pace” according to the MBDA spokesperson, with Italy reportedly interested in both missiles.

Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

TP15

RJ10