DSEI 2025: A ‘future force’ to be emphasised but questions remain on core UK air programmes

With the UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) now published and its commitment to increase defence spend to an historic 2.5% of GDP by 2027 announced, backdropped by the Ukraine war, the landscape ahead of this year's DSEI exhibition has reached a pivotal juncture.

Given the theme of ‘Preparing the Future Force’, DSEI 2025 is set to be bigger and broader than previous years. Eighteen of the top 20 Western defence companies will be hosted, with around 40 countries in attendance and Ukraine given a more senior representation reflecting the concentrated focus on defence in the UK and across Europe.

Technology and SMEs to be the highlight

One standout point at this year’s exhibition will be a boost in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and new technology, as the UK has committed to invest £5 billion in new defence technology and vowed to boost spending with SMEs over the next three years.

Related Articles

Will the Eurofighter Typhoon’s fight for new markets prevail?

Insight: What future remains for the E-7 Wedgetail aircraft?

AI is one such technology being used to prepare a ‘future-ready’ force – with companies like RTX set to discuss the use of AI in military training and Applied Intuition UK presenting its AI-software solutions, taking aim at involvement in major UK air combat programmes.

The need to counter these future technologies, such as uncrewed systems, will also come to the fore, with companies planning several announcements focused on counter unmanned air systems (CUAS) equipment at the show, Shephard has seen. One pre-show example came from Saab, which recently unveiled its new missile Nimbrix. It is aimed at countering swarms of uncrewed aerial systems, and will be presented for the first time at DSEI.

As for SMEs, DSEI will see a larger attendance from both UK-based and international ones – including those from European countries such as Lithuania and Czechia.

Andrew Kinniburgh, director-general of UK trade organisation Make UK Defence, said: “DSEI is a vital platform for the UK’s defence manufacturing sector.

“As the UK’s leading champion of the defence supply chain, Make UK Defence is proud to represent our defence companies of all sizes, including the largest primes, mid-tiers and SMEs. We champion our members' innovation, ensure their voices at the very heart of government are heard, and we work tirelessly to help members win work in UK defence.”

Core UK air programmes await further answers

The exhibition will not just be about what equipment the UK plans to invest in, however, but what equipment it is manufacturing too.

Questions remain over the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme, a subject of much scrutiny at the previous DSEI event – ahead of Airbus and Lockheed both dropping out of the competition in 2024.

Even with Leonardo left as the sole bidder with its AW149 helicopter and UK government’s insistence it is still fully committed to the programme, the future of the Yeovil site remains uncertain as Leonardo hopes to win the contract. At the DSEI 2023, Leonardo said it was building its Yeovil site to grow its capabilities to prepare for NMH.

For Boeing's E-7 Wedgetail, the programme to bring the three aircraft into the Royal Air Force's (RAF) fleet has been beset with delays. The RAF is reportedly now expecting initial operating capability by 2026. But with UK defence spending targets boosted, discussions around meeting capability gaps in the RAF could rear their head again – namely boosting the aircraft's procurement from three up to five.

The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and its newly created industrial joint venture, Edgewing, will also take centre stage for the first time to discuss its vision for the programme. The GCAP Zone will form a cornerstone at the exhibition and remains a core part of the UK’s future force outlined in the SDR. In July 2025, BAE Systems also released a rendered design of the technology demonstrator for the eventual sixth-generation Tempest aircraft.

Discussions around the Eurofighter Typhoon and its role at the heart of Europe’s combat aircraft are also expected, as the UK MoD also confirmed recent withdrawal dates for the RAF's various tranches of aircraft.

As a central part of the RAF’s current and future fleet makeup, the fourth-generation aircraft is expected to undergo a Mid-Life Upgrade and ramp up production rates, although it has come under recent fire from UK trade union Unite regarding a lack of domestic orders and reported production stoppage.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

New Medium Helicopter (NMH) [UK]

Global Combat Air Programme [UK]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 4/4+

AW149

737 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C)