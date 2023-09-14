DSEI 2023: Paramount announces new orders and weapon options for Mwari recon/strike aircraft
Paramount revealed at DSEI 2023 that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has ordered several Mwari platforms. Deliveries of Mwari are also under way to the Mozambiquan Air Forces, where is already actively operational, having accrued over 70h of flight-time on reconnaissance and surveillance assignments.
Steve Griessel, Paramount global CEO commented: 'Our Mwari aircraft’s industry-redefining portability and indigenous production further allows for an unprecedented strategic alignment with nations, giving them not just a product but a sustainable security solution.'
Mwari is designed for ISR and close air support missions with an interchangeable mission-configurable payload system and is capable of operating in remote and austere environments with a low logistics footprint.
Related Articles
MQ-9As to continue AFRICOM support under new task order
DSEI 2023: Paramount to ramp up global armoured vehicle manufacturing at India-based hub
New weapons testing and certification are expected to commence towards in late Q4 2023/early Q1 2024. Paramount said that specifics of newly adopted mission and weapons systems will be disclosed at a later date.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
DSEI 2023: Pearson Engineering primed to manufacture Rafael Samson remote weapon stations for UK programmes
Rafael has announced that Pearson Engineering will play a 'significant role' in delivering the Samson 30mm remote weapon station.
-
BvS 10 all-terrain weapon platform bares its teeth at DSEI 2023
BAE Systems is touting the high-mobility weapon-carrying capabilities of the BvS 10, showcasing an example of the tracked all-terrain vehicle fitted with Moog's Flexible Mission Platform at DSEI 2023.
-
Leonardo and UK MoD unveil rotary-wing UAS at DSEI 2023
The design selected for the Rotary Wing Uncrewed Autonomous System is best suited for maritime operations.
-
DSEI 2023: Babcock beefs up Land Cruisers as British Army Land Rover replacement programme looms
Babcock has unveiled a militarised version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 which retains the chassis, drive train, engine and other systems but features a modified body more suited to a soldier's height range of 4’8” to 6’6” including kit and helmet.
-
DSEI 2023: Tekever to open new UK site, hints at scaled-up MALE UAV project
Tekever has unveiled its plans to expand in the UK market by establishing a new facility at West Wales Airport in Aberporth, and has also revealed first details of a new large UAV project.