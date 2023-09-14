DSEI 2023: Paramount announces new orders and weapon options for Mwari recon/strike aircraft

Paramount revealed at DSEI 2023 that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has ordered several Mwari platforms. Deliveries of Mwari are also under way to the Mozambiquan Air Forces, where is already actively operational, having accrued over 70h of flight-time on reconnaissance and surveillance assignments.

Steve Griessel, Paramount global CEO commented: 'Our Mwari aircraft’s industry-redefining portability and indigenous production further allows for an unprecedented strategic alignment with nations, giving them not just a product but a sustainable security solution.'

Mwari is designed for ISR and close air support missions with an interchangeable mission-configurable payload system and is capable of operating in remote and austere environments with a low logistics footprint.

New weapons testing and certification are expected to commence towards in late Q4 2023/early Q1 2024. Paramount said that specifics of newly adopted mission and weapons systems will be disclosed at a later date.

