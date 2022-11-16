To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MQ-9As to continue AFRICOM support under new task order

16th November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A USAF MQ-9 Reaper prepares to land at Hurlburt Field, Florida. (Photo: USAF)

A new task order running until 2029 will see the General Atomics MQ-9A uncrewed aerial system (UAS) continue to fly intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions for US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) will continue to support contractor SMX with its MQ-9A UAS after the latter won a task order to provide AFRICOM ISR mission and intelligence analysis operations.

The contract covers continued ISR for AFRICOM using six MQ-9As supplied under a company-owned, company-operated lease agreement.

GA-ASI is a pivotal subcontractor to SMX for the AFRICOM Reconnaissance Intelligence Exploitation Services (ARIES) task order worth a potential $2.3 billion.

The new task order has a seven-year duration and options to extend through 2029.

ARIES aims to improve the US's ability to observe, orient, decide and act faster on information provided through a system of systems approach to intelligence collection.

When carrying its full complement of fuel, the MQ-9A can fly for up to 27 hours. This can be increased to 29 hours with an extended-range kit. GA-ASI's MQ-9 platform aircraft surpassed two million flight hours this year.

