Oshkosh and Grid Aero tie-up tests new model for scaling military UAS production
After more than a century building heavy-duty, purpose-built vehicles, Oshkosh Defense is looking beyond the road and into the skies. The US manufacturer, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation which accounts for around 10% of its parent company’s portfolio, is making its first move into aircraft manufacturing through a partnership with venture capital-backed startup Grid Aero to produce uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).
The collaboration will see Oshkosh apply its decades of vehicle manufacturing expertise to the challenge of scaling military aircraft production. Silicon Valley-based Grid Aero, meanwhile, specialises in autonomous aircraft.
Under the partnership, Oshkosh Defense will work with Grid Aero to manufacture its
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
European funding and NATO interoperability could shape Polish helicopter plans
Poland is seeking to update its transport helicopters as part of a wider military aviation modernisation programme, with EU funding requirements and NATO interoperability key considerations.
-
October crewed air review: Israel’s Apache deal bets on crewed aviation in an uncrewed age
Israel’s $1 billion Apache helicopter order highlights the continued demand for crewed attack aviation, while growing integration with uncrewed systems could shape future modernisation and procurement decisions.
-
US Navy keeps Super Hornet production restart option open, but without defined cost or timetable
The US Navy plans to preserve Super Hornet and Growler tooling as production winds down, with restart costs unassessed and final F/A-18 deliveries expected in late 2027.
-
Connecting the layers: how networks can secure the future of European air defence
The rise of drones has reshaped the threat landscape for all European militaries. For industry, future defensive strategies must carefully balance a mix of passive and active measures to address the evolving danger, based around a highly integrated and responsive network of sensors and effectors.