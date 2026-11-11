RAF Protector fleet grows as UK maritime surveillance role takes shape

The UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) expects to take delivery of the last of its order for Protector RG1 aircraft in 2027, as a recent first sortie by the aircraft in UK airspace signals a maritime surveillance role for the uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

Of the 16 Protector RG1 aircraft ordered by the RAF, nine have been delivered to the air force’s main operating base at RAF Waddington, UK, with a further two now registered to the UK military and set to be delivered by the end of 2026, an RAF spokesperson told Shephard.

The final four platforms are