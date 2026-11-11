Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • RAF Protector fleet grows as UK maritime surveillance role takes shape

RAF Protector fleet grows as UK maritime surveillance role takes shape

11th November 2026 - 15:23 GMT | by Kim Moore in Liverpool, UK

RSS

The RAF’s Protector RG1 Protector aircraft taking off on its first flight in the UK. (Photo: RAF)

The RAF’s expanding Protector RG1 fleet could play a growing role in UK maritime surveillance following its first domestic operational sorties, with further aircraft deliveries scheduled through 2027.

The UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) expects to take delivery of the last of its order for Protector RG1 aircraft in 2027, as a recent first sortie by the aircraft in UK airspace signals a maritime surveillance role for the uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

Of the 16 Protector RG1 aircraft ordered by the RAF, nine have been delivered to the air force’s main operating base at RAF Waddington, UK, with a further two now registered to the UK military and set to be delivered by the end of 2026, an RAF spokesperson told Shephard.

The final four platforms are

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Kim Moore

Author

Kim Moore

Kim Moore has worked as a journalist and editor for more than 20 years, covering …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us