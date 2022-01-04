Competing claims surround Russia’s S-550

Russia struggles with loss of Su-35 fighter deals
Three nations, Algeria, Egypt and Indonesia, are reported to have pulled out of Su-35 fighter jet deals with Russia.
Russian government-run news agency TASS has announced the new S-550 air defence system has successfully passed state trials and entered combat service, citing an anonymous source close to the Russian Defense Ministry.
The source described the system as being capable of ‘hitting spacecraft, ballistic missile re-entry vehicles and hypersonic targets at altitudes of tens of thousands of kilometres’.
However, there has been contradicting claims from RIA Novosti.
Also citing an anonymous source, RIA Novosti reports the testing of the S-550 has not occurred and is not planned in the recent future as its prototypes have not yet been created.
Instead, the media outlet reported that it was the S-500 that was undergoing testing in the Arctic.
Details of the new system have been closely guarded, the S-550 system is being developed as a modified version of the S-500 and will specialise in missile and space defence.
The new system would join Russia’s existing missile and air defence infrastructure, including Pantsir systems for low altitudes, long-range S-350s, S-400s, and S-500s.
Boeing gains six-year deal for work on Japanese F-15J upgrade.
Acquisition by Israel of up to 18 new heavy-lift helicopters and two extra refuelling aircraft will cost about $3.1 billion in FMF funding.
Thailand will select a new MALE-class UAV for the navy early next year.
Russia and China continue to support Myanmar with an array of military equipment, despite a military coup earlier this year.
An agreement between FCAS international partners to test a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator could be made in 2022.