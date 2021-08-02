Russia touts S-500 capabilities

Poland receives more Rak mortar carriers
The latest deliveries are part of a second contract for the systems signed by Poland in 2019.
The Russian MoD on 20 July released a brief video of the Almaz-Antey S-500 Prometheus ground-based air and missile defence system, demonstrating a test launch against a ballistic missile target at the Kapustin Yar shooting range.
Footage showed a launch from a transporter-erector-launcher vehicle carrying two long-range interceptors, but the video was edited to hide details of the missile after its ejection from the launch tube.
President Vladimir Putin confirmed on 25 May that testing and evaluation of the S-500 is almost complete.
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, who is responsible for weapon systems procurement, hinted in December ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The latest deliveries are part of a second contract for the systems signed by Poland in 2019.
Retrofit enhances reconnaissance and target engagement capabilities for Fennek.
Thailand may receive Javelin antitank missiles to replace decades-old 106mm recoilless rifles.
Indra and Thales update the digital C2 ‘brain’ for the Spanish Army
Advanced Combat Engine offers better power density, lower heat rejection and improved fuel efficiency, Cummins claims.
L3Harris Communications System to support about 50,000 Bowman and multimode radios used by UK military.