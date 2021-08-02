To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Russia touts S-500 capabilities

2nd August 2021 - 14:52 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov in Sofia

RSS

Still image from Russian MoD video showing the S-500 test launch in July 2021. (Photo: Russian MoD)

Russian MoD releases test launch video of S-500, with training in progress and first deliveries apparently imminent of the long-range missile defence system.

The Russian MoD on 20 July released a brief video of the Almaz-Antey S-500 Prometheus ground-based air and missile defence system, demonstrating a test launch against a ballistic missile target at the Kapustin Yar shooting range.

Footage showed a launch from a transporter-erector-launcher vehicle carrying two long-range interceptors, but the video was edited to hide details of the missile after its ejection from the launch tube.  

President Vladimir Putin confirmed on 25 May that testing and evaluation of the S-500 is almost complete.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, who is responsible for weapon systems procurement, hinted in December ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users