Russia touts S-500 capabilities

The Russian MoD on 20 July released a brief video of the Almaz-Antey S-500 Prometheus ground-based air and missile defence system, demonstrating a test launch against a ballistic missile target at the Kapustin Yar shooting range.

Footage showed a launch from a transporter-erector-launcher vehicle carrying two long-range interceptors, but the video was edited to hide details of the missile after its ejection from the launch tube.

President Vladimir Putin confirmed on 25 May that testing and evaluation of the S-500 is almost complete.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, who is responsible for weapon systems procurement, hinted in December ...