City-wide imaging sensor flies on US drone
The pod, which can image, track and record hundreds of targets moving across an area the size of a city, featured in an experimental long-range detection and identification missions during the EDGE 23 demonstration event.
Held at Yuma proving ground in May, the pod flew on a Group 4 UAS serving as a surrogate platform for the US Army’s future Air-Launched Effects (ALE) drone.
Logos Technologies VP of business development Doug Rombough said: ‘We demonstrated how our lightweight BlackKite pod could be used in the long-range detection of enemy vehicles and air defence systems,
Related Articles
Hensoldt develops demonstrator SIGINT pod for Eurodrone
Iraq emerges as customer for Turkish Aselpod airborne targeting system
Prototype quantum navigation sensor tested on Royal Navy experiments ship
‘And even though the Group 4 UAS was only meant to serve as a surrogate for ALE, we also showed how our platform-agnostic BlackKite pod could work with long-endurance Group 4 UAS.’
Weighing 17kg in the podded version, BlackKite can be mounted on planes, helicopters, and Group 3 (or larger) UAS.
At an altitude of 12,000ft, BlackKite can image a 16 square kilometre area.
More from Air Warfare
-
Lockheed Martin F-35 deliveries at risk as TR-3 testing delays cause setbacks
Newly produced F-35 fighter jets could be stored while awaiting the completion of a critical avionics upgrade validation by the Pentagon.
-
Argentina, Uruguay continue search for new combat aircraft
Argentina has held discussions with India's HAL about acquiring Tejas fast jets and helicopters, while Uruguay awaits funding for an A-37 Dragonfly replacement.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.
-
Norway completes F-16 sale to Romania
Romania will replace its ageing fleet of Soviet MiG-21 fighters with Lockheed Martin F-16 jets bought from Portugal and Norway.
-
General Atomics to provide launch systems for next Ford-class aircraft carrier
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) will provide production, manufacturing, engineering, programme management, logistics support and information assurance as well as launch and arrestor system shipsets for the USS Doris Miller.