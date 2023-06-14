To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

City-wide imaging sensor flies on US drone

14th June 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Logos Technologies' BlackKite pod can image a 16 square kilometre area at 12,000ft. (Photo: Logos Technologies)

Logos Technologies, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America, has seen its BlackKite IR wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) pod flown on a US Army UAS for the first time.

The pod, which can image, track and record hundreds of targets moving across an area the size of a city, featured in an experimental long-range detection and identification missions during the EDGE 23 demonstration event.

Held at Yuma proving ground in May, the pod flew on a Group 4 UAS serving as a surrogate platform for the US Army’s future Air-Launched Effects (ALE) drone.

Logos Technologies VP of business development Doug Rombough said: ‘We demonstrated how our lightweight BlackKite pod could be used in the long-range detection of enemy vehicles and air defence systems,

‘And even though the Group 4 UAS was only meant to serve as a surrogate for ALE, we also showed how our platform-agnostic BlackKite pod could work with long-endurance Group 4 UAS.’

Weighing 17kg in the podded version, BlackKite can be mounted on planes, helicopters, and Group 3 (or larger) UAS.

At an altitude of 12,000ft, BlackKite can image a 16 square kilometre area.

