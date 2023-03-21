Iraq emerges as customer for Turkish Aselpod airborne targeting system

The Iraqi Air Force has purchased Aselpod advanced targeting pods from Aselsan, it has emerged.

An Iraqi L-159 ALCA light attack aircraft was fitted with ASELPOD, according to a photo uploaded on Twitter by Marco Dijkshoorn, an aviation photographer from the Netherlands.

Neither Aselsan nor Iraq’s Ministry of Defence has made an announcement on this acquisition so far.

On 21 September 2022 the company announced it had signed a sales agreement for avionics systems valued at $31,8 million with an international customer. 'Deliveries will be done in accordance with the contract terms in 2023-2024.'

Given the product category, the price (which is