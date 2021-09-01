Chinese UAVs fly near Japan as new models abound

Leidos carries on support for ex-Afghan aircraft
Over-the-horizon maintenance continues for helicopters and turboprop aircraft formerly operated by the Afghan Air Force.
The Joint Staff Office of the Japanese MoD has publicised the fact that a Chinese TB001 MALE UAV flew near Japanese territory on 24 August, prompting Japanese fighters to scramble.
This twin-tailed Scorpion UAV, as it is sometimes known, is not believed to be in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) service yet, so its presence over the East China Sea far from the Chinese coast was intriguing. It flew towards Okinawa and Miyako Island in the Ryuku Islands chain, before turning for home.
Whether the TW328/TB001 was undergoing evaluations — by its manufacturer Tengden Technology Company, by the ...
USAF picks contractor for to EW technology aboard large aircraft.
V-Bat small UAS demonstrates GPS-denied navigation and target designation capabilities.
Russian light multipurpose guided missile has probably seen combat in Syria and it was displayed at Army-2021 with an export designation.
If it passes state trials and enters serial production, the Ka-52M could become a valuable asset for Russian ISR and long-range strike missions.
Boeing to provide precision-guided munitions to ROK as part of a possible $258 million FMS.