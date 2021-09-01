To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Chinese UAVs fly near Japan as new models abound

1st September 2021 - 12:05 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

A rear view of the TB001 UAV from Tengden, of the type spotted by the Japanese military over the East China Sea. (Gordon Arthur)

New and innovative UAV designs continue to flood out of Chinese companies and institutes, while the PLA is getting bolder about flying them farther afield too.

The Joint Staff Office of the Japanese MoD has publicised the fact that a Chinese TB001 MALE UAV flew near Japanese territory on 24 August, prompting Japanese fighters to scramble.

This twin-tailed Scorpion UAV, as it is sometimes known, is not believed to be in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) service yet, so its presence over the East China Sea far from the Chinese coast was intriguing. It flew towards Okinawa and Miyako Island in the Ryuku Islands chain, before turning for home.

Whether the TW328/TB001 was undergoing evaluations —  by its manufacturer Tengden Technology Company, by the ...

