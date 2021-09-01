Chinese UAVs fly near Japan as new models abound

The Joint Staff Office of the Japanese MoD has publicised the fact that a Chinese TB001 MALE UAV flew near Japanese territory on 24 August, prompting Japanese fighters to scramble.

This twin-tailed Scorpion UAV, as it is sometimes known, is not believed to be in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) service yet, so its presence over the East China Sea far from the Chinese coast was intriguing. It flew towards Okinawa and Miyako Island in the Ryuku Islands chain, before turning for home.

Whether the TW328/TB001 was undergoing evaluations — by its manufacturer Tengden Technology Company, by the ...